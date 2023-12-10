Harm Reduction Club destigmatizes drug safety

By J Frank

Michelle Burger ’26 and Sarah Smith ’25 met this semester at a Feminist Student Union meeting and bonded over their shared passion for harm reduction. After noticing a lack of education and resources, the two decided to form the Harm Reduction Community Outreach Club. Their main goals include spreading awareness and education around drug safety, and making harm reduction resources such as Narcan and ketamine test strips more accessible for students.

The rate of unintentional opioid overdose deaths has been rapidly increasing in Portland and across Oregon in recent years, with 955 deaths in Oregon in 2022, a significant jump from the 280 deaths in 2019. This year has also seen an increase in the number of opioid overdose visits to emergency departments and urgent care centers.

“We saw that there just weren’t a lot of resources for students on campus because of our alcohol and drug policy,” Smith said. “It’s important that we have the drug and alcohol policy, but (also) to support students where they’re at, and that they are using substances … it’s important for them to have resources.”

The principles of harm reduction are recognizing that drug use is occurring despite its illegality and trying to mitigate the harm when people do decide to do drugs by providing life-saving training and resources like fentanyl test strips and Narcan.

In line with these principles, the club’s aim is to increase awareness about drug safety and give students the tools and confidence to react responsibly in an emergency.

“If you see someone overdosing, it’s sometimes a little scary and hard to know how to act. Giving people the training to feel like they know what to do in case that happens is something we feel is important, and also understanding medical amnesty policies and Good Samaritan laws,” Smith said.

Good Samaritan laws in Oregon guarantee that a person calling the police or 911 to report an overdose cannot face legal repercussions for drug possession or for being present while drugs are used.

Before this year, organizations were not technically allowed to distribute or use club budgets to purchase fentanyl test strips and Narcan on campus, because of their classification as drug paraphernalia. But over the summer, a new Oregon House bill passed which declassified drug test strips as drug paraphernalia, and ruled that it is now legal for any organization to distribute Narcan. This made the club’s mission easier to implement. The main project the club has been working on this semester is sourcing Narcan and distributing it to students who request it, as well as educating Lewis & Clark’s student body on how to administer Narcan if they witness an overdose.

Narcan is an opioid antagonist which can reverse an opioid overdose. It is commonly administered intramuscularly, but the club has been working to source intranasal Narcan, applied by spraying liquid from a small bottle into the nose, as it is easier and can be less intimidating for students to administer.

Unfortunately, intranasal Narcan is currently less common and therefore more expensive and harder to source. The club has been coordinating with local harm reduction and community outreach groups to ask for donations of Narcan. So far they have sourced over 50 boxes, each containing two doses priced for consumer sale at around $50 a box.

Fentanyl test strips are also an essential resource, because drugs laced with fentanyl can be deadly. Since there is no safe source of illegally bought drugs, they always have the potential to be laced with fentanyl, so it is vital to test these drugs before taking them.

“All over the country, but especially in Portland right now, there’s fentanyl everywhere and the drug supply is super unsafe,” Smith said.

The more people that use fentanyl test strips, the more overdoses can hopefully be prevented and Narcan won’t need to be used as often.

“Right now fentanyl test strips are pretty accessible to us, it’s just getting them to the student body,” Smith said.

The club is also talking with campus living about possibly making fentanyl test strips available to students in dorms and distributing them through Resident Advisors.

Students can reach out to the club via their Instagram or email to ask for Narcan and fentanyl test strips. Smith said that the club also has a budget which they will use to purchase additional Narcan if donation supplies run out, but they hope to continue collaborating with local organizations.

Additionally, the club hopes to organize CPR training in collaboration with Campus Safety to give students additional rescue skills and knowledge about what to do in an emergency.

“We’re also working with Campus Safety to talk about how we can work on the relationship between students and Campo in order to make sure students feel like they can call Campus Safety if something happens,” Smith added.

Smith emphasized that the club’s work does not promote or encourage drug use, despite this being a common misconception they run into.

“We really want to put out the message that we are not trying to encourage drug use, that we want people to just use safely,” Smith said. “What we really want to show people is that we care about the student body and we want people to be safe. But I think it starts with making those relationships and making sure people understand what our intents are.”

Anyone who wants to get involved in the club or come by for resources or advice can come to club meetings, currently on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. in Fowler 237, or board meetings on Mondays from 12:30–1:30 p.m. in the library. Next semester’s meeting times have not yet been solidified, but will be posted on Instagram @lc_harmreductioncoc. Students can also always reach out by emailing harmreductioncoc@lclark.edu.

