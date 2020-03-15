What you need to know about LC’s response to COVID-19

On March 12, Lewis & Clark announced that it will transition to an online education model in order to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19. All classes must be online by March 18 and will be taught online for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. There are still no known cases of COVID-19 at LC.



LC decided to make classes online after Oregon Governor Kate Brown banned all public events with over 250 people and ordered all Oregon public schools to cancel classes until March 31. Other Oregon colleges, like the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, are also transitioning to an online education model.



Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students Robin Holmes-Sullivan provided more information at the Associated Students of Lewis & Clark (ASLC) Senate meeting on March 12.



“We were waiting to have some type of triggering event as to why (we move classes online) because it’s disruptive and it’s not the type of education we want to offer to our students,” Holmes-Sullivan said. “… the Governor of Oregon, put out an advisory that suggested that school should be online, so that seemed like a triggering event. And then the other Oregon schools started to put that forward, so that’s the reason why we made the decision that we did.”



The college is trying to ensure that all students still get credit for their spring semester classes. Many classes will be held via Zoom or Google Hangouts. LC’s Information Technology (IT) department has 200 Zoom Pro licenses (which allow for meetings longer than 40 minutes), although there are about 400 professors. They may also use basic Zoom accounts, which are free but have more limited features, or Google Hangouts.



The administration is working with faculty to figure out how classes like physical education will adapt to the online format.



“So one of our operating principles is trying to do everything we can to not disrupt your academic progress,” Holmes-Sullivan said. “We’re not just going to say, here’s the credits, right? Because that’s not fair to you, and that’s not fair to the integrity of the college or people who have gone through before. We’re trying to do everything we can to address those classes that just are not going to scale to be online.”



According to Margaret Upton, the director of the Health Service, LC has a few coronavirus tests, although supplies are limited. Some students have already requested tests and received negative results. The college is encouraging students to take precautionary measures like washing hands and avoiding touching their mouth, nose or eyes.



On March 13, LC officially canceled all events expected to include more than 50 people during the Spring 2020 semester. For the most part, no such events can be scheduled moving forward.



According to an email sent by Vice President for Operations and Chief Financial Officer Andrea Dooley, “Exceptions will be granted only when an event is essential to the College and if adequate social distancing and health measures can be implemented.”

In an email sent to LC parents, Holmes-Sullivan announced that the commencement at Memorial Coliseum will not take place. She said that the administration is thinking about a smaller on-campus gathering for those that can make it. These plans are forthcoming.



“We definitely want to do something, but because we don’t know if the Governor will reissue another order after four weeks, we can’t promise anything,” Holmes-Sullivan said.



Although many students assumed that commencement would be cancelled given the ban on large groups, no information about commencement was directly announced to students.



The administration’s goal is to “de-densify.” Students — the largest population on campus — were given the option to leave and continue online classes at home.



“Students, if you live in on-campus-housing, you are free to go home or elsewhere, but we welcome you to stay here,” President Wim Wiewel said in an email on March 12. “The campus continues to be open, and we will continue to support you and provide food and housing.”



At the Senate meeting, Holmes-Sullivan addressed the difficult decision many on-campus students are being tasked with making.



“It’s hard to say what you should do for yourself … maybe emotionally it feels better to be with family, than it does to be with people that aren’t your family, so it’s kind of hard to give you that advice, but I don’t think it’ll be unsafe if you’re on campus,” she said. “I wouldn’t be coming to work everyday if it weren’t safe.”



At the time of reporting, it is unclear if students will be provided refunds for room and board if they decide to go home.



For the students who stay on campus, there is a chance that they will be moved to a new living space. Campus Living is currently weighing the demands of social distancing and consolidation, as there will likely be fewer Resident Advisors (RAs) on campus.



The administration expects that many of the students who stay on campus for the remainder of the semester will be international students. They have been working with these students to ensure that their visas still apply to online learning.



The administration is waiting to know how many students stay on campus to coordinate with the Pioneer Express and Bon Appétit. They anticipate that the shuttle will continue running. Bon Appétit has already taken precautionary measures, making sure all food is served by employees.



The administration is also working to ensure that students still have work study opportunities, even if they have to be done remotely. Watzek Library plans to stay open, although the building hours may be modified in the near future.



All spring athletic competitions have been cancelled by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Northwest Conference. College Outdoors and Student and Leadership Service (SLS) trips have also been canceled, including the upcoming spring break trips.



Many LC overseas trips, such as those in Europe and Morocco, have been officially canceled. Many students are still facing challenges returning home because of the U.S. travel ban and country lockdowns.



The Pioneer Log’s reporting on LC’s response to COVID-19 and its impact on students is ongoing. Extensive coverage will be released on Friday, March 20.

