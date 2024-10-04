LC reaches agreement with student protestors

On Monday, Sept. 23, student protesters affiliated with the unofficial student group Students for Justice in Palestine Palatine Hill (SJPPH) set up an encampment outside of Frank Manor House in defiance of Lewis & Clark’s new protest policy enacted Aug. 14. The protesters began in the Glade, holding signs and marching to the back of Frank Manor. From there, the protesters used fences, chairs, pallets and other items to create a physical barrier around a collection of tents.

The encampment came after an email from President Robin-Holmes Sullivan reported and condemned a leaked plan to occupy the Frank Manor House. On Sept. 11, the same day as that email, SJPPH released a statement through Instagram.

“There were very few details in this email, but there was an explicit mention of the Spring Encampment for Palestine. By connecting us with this announcement, Holmes-Sullivan is participating in the nationwide trend of vilifying student activism for Palestine,” the post read.

On the same night the encampment was set up, a group of LC administrators spoke with the protesters outside the Frank Manor House. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Vice President of Student Life Evette Clark Castillo sent out an email addressing the encampment.

“Last night, a few members of the administration spoke with the protesters and let them know that we continue to be open to meeting with any member of the Lewis & Clark community to discuss any topic of concern, including their concerns about investments,” the email read.

The protesters in the encampment declined to comment, instead redirecting The Mossy Log to their anonymous Instagram account for public statements. On the same day as the email, the account released a statement on the protesters’ second meeting with administration.

The post read, “Students met with Vice President of Student Life Evette Castillo Clark, Director of Campus Living Ben Meoz, Danielle Torres of Educational Leadership, Assistant Dean of Students Jess Carron, and Chief of Staff David Reese on Tuesday morning at the encampment by the Frank Manor House.”

The post made on Sept. 24 outlined the demands SJPPH communicated to these members of administration.

“At this meeting, we discussed our demands, which remained disclosure of the school’s $300 million endowment, and divestment from companies on the BDS blacklist,” the post read.

The BDS blacklist refers to a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions blacklist created by the Palestinian BDS National Committee. The blacklist targets companies that are tied to Israel.

SJPPH outlined their demands in a six-item list. The protesters sought direct negotiations through a meeting with President Holmes-Sullivan and the Board of Trustees. The third item on the list reported the formation of a working group by administration.

“Admin is forming a working group to craft a proposal of disclosure and divestment,” the post read. “We added that having disclosure underway, a timeline, anonymity (IDs verified with faculty), and Board attendance is necessary for this group. All must be in writing.”

SJPPH then clarified their terms for dispersing the encampment.

“A talk with the President (and) Board is essential.” stated the post. “A confirmation that a process of disclosure and divestment is underway, in writing and sent to the LC community. Once these are met, the encampment will disperse.”

The last item on the list stated that admin was set to visit the encampment soon to provide updates on a meeting with Holmes-Sullivan and for further negotiations. After issuing the public statement, SJPPH hosted several events at the encampment, including an open mic and a vigil for Lebanon where fighting between militant group Hezbollah and Israel has escalated in recent weeks.

On Sept. 27, Holmes-Sullivan sent out an email indicating that an agreement to end the encampment had been reached with the protesters. In the email, Holmes-Sullivan informed students of the establishment of the working group previously mentioned in SJPPH’s public statement.

“LC has agreed to form an Investments Discussion Group made up of staff and faculty representatives, as well as LC students, including those representing the group that formed the encampment,” Holmes-Sullivan wrote. “The goal of the Investments Discussion Group is to explore concerns regarding LC’s endowment. The group will provide interested LC students with the opportunity to propose their recommendations to the Board of Trustees.

Holmes-Sullivan expanded on the role of the discussion group. “This process may result in multiple proposals from student participants. We are also open to facilitating a process for other students who might seek to learn more or be heard regarding these issues or any others,” the email read.

Holmes-Sullivan also condemned violations of LC’s protest policy.

“I must be clear: the encampment was in violation of our policies and I cannot condone that action of the students who engaged in it,” stated the email. “I am also heartened by the steps our students are taking to avoid further escalation.”

With their conditions met, the students decamped on Friday, Sept. 27 by 5 p.m. The email sent by the Office of the President to LC students and faculty was one of those conditions. Holmes-Sullivan’s email contained a link to a public statement posted on LC’s website on Sept. 27, outlining the exact conditions agreed upon to end the encampment. The agreement elaborated more on the role of the Investments Discussion Group (IDG) meetings.

“The SJPPH student representatives’ intention is to achieve ‘disclosure of the College’s endowment and divestment from the State of Israel’ ‘prioritizing arms manufacturers,’” the agreement read. “The College is providing students, including the SJPPH students, a process to propose their recommendations to the Board of Trustees. This process may also result in multiple proposals from other L&C student participants.”

Following a submission of proposals to the Board of Trustees and a review, an email will be sent out to all LC students, faculty and staff that includes a report on the work of the IDG. This includes the investment information provided to the IDG, student proposals and the Board of Trustees’ response. The school will also update LC’s website with this information, making it accessible to individuals outside of LC.

The IDG consists of up to 16 members, with 4-8 students, 1-2 faculty representatives and six members of administration. The group intends to present their findings to the president and board chair by Oct. 31 on the condition that the student members are ready to do so.

Notably, student protesters have been given immunity from disciplinary action. The agreement read, “Following decampment, L&C will not pursue disciplinary proceedings against students who are involved in the Investments Discussion Group whose identities are verified and revealed, if revealed.”

The agreement went on to clarify that this does not apply to future actions, nor any later-discovered violations that caused significant harm or disruption to the LC community, or if the encampment itself is not disbanded per the agreement. While not all protesting students have been extended amnesty, the agreement stated that LC would not be seeking the identities of anonymous students for further disciplinary action.

The final part of the agreement consisted of a condemnation of encampments on LC campus as a form of protest.

“Protest and demonstration activities can continue, without an overnight encampment, consistent with College policies. The College’s concerns about safety and security preclude an ongoing encampment.”

This is a developing story. The Mossy Log will continue to publish information on the negotiations process and the outcome of the IDG’s work as it becomes available.