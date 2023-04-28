Cross country, track teams scrutinize coach’s behavior

Head Cross Country Coach, Interim Track & Field Head Coach and President of the Division III U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Executive Committee for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Matthew Barreau, has recently been the center of multiple reports of Title IX violations.

Barreau declined to comment, deferring to the athletics department.

Current and former athletes as well as assistant coaches describe his three-year tenure at Lewis & Clark as creating a “male-dominated” team environment. Multiple team members claim that Barreau said inappropriate gendered and racialized comments, mismanaged the teams and undermined female coaches.

“I can give you so many reasons (why I quit); but, I think the main reason is always going to be coach (Barreau,)” an anonymous first year said. “Just the team environment that he has cultivated and allowed in many ways to exist, it’s extremely negative and it’s hard to be a woman on that team because you’re constantly pushing back against an attitude that doesn’t see you as an equal member of the team.”

The anonymous first year was recruited by Barreau for cross country, but quit before the close of the season. However, she is not the only athlete with complaints against the coach.

An anonymous former junior from the women’s team, an anonymous female sophomore currently on the team and Andrew Scott ’23 all spoke out against Barreau. Additionally, former assistant coaches Emily Thomas ’13, Sarah Hopkins and Etta Moen ’21 expressed their reasons for leaving. Multiple former and current coaches and athletes are calling for Barreau to be fired, or at least addressed by a third party.

“The only reason I left was because of my interactions with Coach Barreau,” Thomas said. “I had the time, love the athletes, love the sport, but I felt like I was unable to continue to work with him.”

The athletes who quit are two of many female athletes who have left the team because of Barreau. Retention has been low, with around 12 female athletes departing after last season. According to Thomas, 10 women’s and three men’s team members quit as a direct result of Barreau’s actions.

“Every year, there’s like this huge exodus of female athletes,” Thomas said. “And some guys leave too, there’s not like 100% retention regardless, but so many female athletes have left. And while they may not say it to Matt’s face … many of them have told me ‘I don’t like Matt,’ as one of the main reasons that they left the team.”

This season the women’s team lost almost half its members before the close, which numerous team members blame Barreau for.

“When we came into cross (country), on the women’s side, we started with 22,” the sophomore said. “Now I think we’re down to 12 or 13 … I 100% attribute it to Barreau.”

Referencing Barreau’s specific behavior, Thomas describes a pattern that included disparaging remarks about athletes’ bodies, treating female athletes poorly compared to the mens’ team, making racialized and gendered jokes, gaslighting and manipulating students in meetings, refusing to take responsibility after confrontation and unwanted physical contact with female athletes.

In one reported incident, Barreau made a joke about a team member’s past sexual assault. In another, he said an athlete wearing a backpack in the front was “practicing for the future,” referencing pregnancy. Athletes also described interactions with him as invalidating, particularly when discussing mental health.

“He’s terrible with interpersonal connections and relations,” the sophomore said. “If his only job is running workouts, he would be great at his job. When you talk to him about anything personal he is awful. He straight up told one girl on our team when she was having a panic attack that next time she should inform him in advance so he can plan. That’s not even the worst thing he’s said to people.”

Thomas also referred to Barreau’s treatment of female athletes in meetings as “gaslighting” and “manipulative.”

“Athletes coming to him with an issue and … (he would say) ‘oh it was a joke, it wasn’t my intention, you’re too sensitive,’” Thomas said. “Instead of taking any personal responsibility for the way that he made them feel, and that was really upsetting to me, of course, because I just felt like throughout this entire process, the athletes competing on the women’s team are not heard.”

Barreau was appointed as interim head coach of track & field in the first half of 2023 following the departure of the former head coach, Aaron Campbell. Barreau was hired for his first position, head cross country coach, for the 2019-20 season. The first report was started in the 2020-21 season, the second in 2021-22 and third in 2022. Other smaller-scale complaints resulted in official actions, but these reports have had minimal consequence. All sources claimed Barreau was involved in numerous Title IX violations, despite Director of Physical Education & Athletics Mark Pietrok’s statement.

“I can’t confirm that, or deny that,” Pietrok said. “I can’t — I’m not allowed to talk about personnel.”

Though the number of cases officially filed is unclear, there are two confirmed attempts, the first of which the sophomore said was not filed properly. Disparate treatment between the teams was one subject of the first report.

“He would barely show up to the women’s practices, and barely coach the women’s team, he only focused on the men’s team,” the anonymous sophomore said. “The women’s team, as a whole, filed a Title IX complaint through Sharon and had a mediated meeting between him, Title IX and the team.”

Athletes corroborated this, explaining that his treatment of the men’s and women’s teams prior to the complaint was clearly different.

“He consistently went 10-15 minutes over the men’s time every single Monday,” The anonymous sophomore said. “So he’s making the entire women’s team for cross country stand in the hall of Pamplin and then would rush through our meeting so that he could get to go coach the boys, and would consistently spend more time with them then he would with his female athletes.”

Following the mediation — which included the women’s team, Associate Director of Physical Education & Athletics Sharon Sexton and an ombudsperson — Barreau’s assistant coach at the time Thomas was disappointed with Barreau. Thomas also said Barreau recorded the meeting.

“He called me and ranted for a while about it, just saying how it was just ‘the shit on Matt show’ for an hour,” Thomas said. “And how the team is super sensitive and doesn’t get his jokes and how he just can’t wait for them to leave … I heard him take absolutely no responsibility or accountability for anything that happened.’”

The former coaches said that he somewhat changed his behavior following the complaint.

“He toned it down in front of the athletes, but I still heard inappropriate comments that I’m glad the athletes didn’t hear,” Thomas said. “But then I had to kind of shoulder those … he probably got a slap on the wrist, I don’t know what happened … He was a little bit more reserved in front of the athletes, and then things were just slowly getting bad again. And then athletes complain, I complain, and then maybe it gets a little bit better for a while when he’s on his best behavior, but he is who he is and it just gets bad again.”

However, it is unclear if LC ever filed the initial Title IX report with the Oregon department of education.

“(The athletes) found out a couple of years later that apparently the school didn’t file that Title IX correctly, so all of that process meant nothing,” the sophomore said.

However, Moen said she was unsure if it was even intended to be filed as a Title IX in the first place. Rather, it took the form of a mediated meeting and may have been resolved internally.

The next Title IX report came from Thomas in Spring 2022, when several students visited Thomas and Moen seeking help. The report was based on a couple different incidents, which included Barreau allegedly saying the N word in front of an athlete and touching athletes’ bodies without consent. Thomas reports that although Barreau was receptive, there was no active effort to change.

“They were unable to open a Title IX investigation because it was secondhand information,” Thomas said. “… but my report was staying on file in case something happened again, and they just passed it along to HR.”

A third Title IX case is currently being filed by Hopkins. She felt an immediate shift when Barreau came in as head coach. Hopkins also said she left due to mistreatment and feelings that she was being undermined as a coach.

“I wasn’t allowed to do any lesson planning,” Hopkins said. “I wasn’t allowed to do any sort of warm up stuff, I wasn’t allowed to determine what they were supposed to do each day, I wasn’t allowed to basically determine anything except for very minute technical stuff.”

Finally, there is a fourth case, this one against a men’s team captain who allegedly sexually assaulted another student. Many athletes complained that there is a culture of sexist complicity among male team members.

“In particular, there was one case where a now former athlete sexually assaulted someone and (Barreau) tried to cover for him,” Scott said. “So that’s just one example of the larger problem … he (Barreau) didn’t report it, and he tried to keep it from getting to the — at the time — head coach Aaron Campbell.”

In an effort to get this team member demoted from captain, the women’s team wrote a letter to Barreau on their experiences.

“It said all of these bad things about him (the captain) touching members of the team inappropriately, saying sexist comments, making members of the female team feel uncomfortable,” the anonymous junior said. “And all the things that he said about making people feel bad about what they’re eating and making women feel uncomfortable by inappropriately touching them.”

According to the sophomore, the letter was given to Pietrok and Sexton as well. Pietrok said he could not confirm whether or not they received the letter. However, students claim some action was taken.

“They removed him as the captain and then coach made him apologize to the men’s team, but never made there be a conversation with the women’s team,” the sophomore said.

In another incident described by the anonymous first year, she detailed receiving verbal harassment by a male team member. She claims Barreau failed to address it early on, citing lack of evidence.

“One of the guys said, ‘Well, if they want to get closer to coach, they should just suck his dick’ … I brought both of those things up to coach in my meeting with him before break,” the anonymous first year said.

The male team member also supposedly made reference to a ranking list.

“And this guy looked me in the eye and he said, ‘Well, if I were you, I’d be careful because I heard he ranked the freshmen girls and you’re second to last.’ So you should be careful,” the first year said.

In all, numerous reports of mistreatment permeate student experience on the cross country and track & field teams. After the complaints, athletes say the school’s response has been insufficient, and that the women’s team was not heard.

However, Pietrok said that athletes were made aware of systems of reporting.

“Yeah, we set up communication lines in which they can go outside of their head coach and we’ve done that with the track,” Pietrok said. “We also do evaluation surveys with every team. I meet with every team personally, as my door is open, so those are a couple of the efforts that we make.”

Among other protocols, athletes get a planner with an insert detailing the filing processes and a presentation by Sexton explaining how to file a Title IX report for misconduct. However, athletes and coaches report not knowing the protocols, or the point of contact in cases of Title IX violations.

“I wasn’t well informed on how to file a complaint about any of these things. And I didn’t really know that was an option for me,” the junior said. “I wish I did, I think I would have filed a complaint sooner, but … if you’re still a member of the team, it’s hard to stand up against the authority figure because you’re worried about your future in a community that you really value as an important part of your life.”

Pietrok said that Title IX cases are dealt with by professionals and can be complex.

“These decisions aren’t made in vacuums, they are made with Title IX people, HR people, schools, legal counsel, supervisors,” Pietrok said.

Additionally, Pietrok said there is a danger in speaking too much about Title IX cases and creating narratives that may last years.

“Unfortunately, when you’re dealing in the world of Title IX, we’ve had a situation with another sport other than track, where I had a coach get very disparaged on how a Title IX complaint was handled,” Pietrok said. “I think part of what needs to be understood is that in these particular cases, there are certain things we are not allowed to say or do.”

According to the sophomore athlete, the prevalence of microagressions made it hard to report Barreau. Typically, offhand comments are not enough to file a complaint.

“If someone says something out right, like, ‘I don’t respect you because you’re a woman,’ obviously, you’re gonna be able to report that and it’s very cut and dry,” Hopkins said. “But a lot of it was, for instance, the women’s cross country team is just treated differently.”

The coaches also described being undermined by Barreau. Moen said she was treated as a “glorified babysitter.” Scott described that Hopkins was treated as a “secretary” at meets. He also said another male coach, who had a personal relationship with Barreau, often spoke over Hopkins.

However, Moen attributes her reduced position in part due to her inexperience.

“I was there to take splits, and drive the team around … I didn’t feel, at least, like I was given any real chances to coach,” Moen said. “I mean, (it) is totally fair, I’m fresh out of college, don’t have any real coaching experience — But yeah my role was just to sort of be there.”

In addition, Moen, who graduated the year prior to becoming a coach and ran during Barreau’s tenure, said she had no negative experiences concerning disparity with him as an athlete.

“Personally, I didn’t feel necessarily less than on the team, but I think that’s also because I was one of the top runners,” Moen said. “So because of that, I felt like I wasn’t getting any less attention … I think he tried his best to make sure that he checks in with everyone, but also, it’s a big team, so it’s kind of impossible to do that.”

Similarly, Thomas said she did little coaching. Instead, Thomas said she spent much of the time performing “emotional labor” on behalf of Barreau, which put her in a difficult position since he was unwilling to emotionally listen to athletes.

“It wasn’t fair to me,” Thomas said. “I was there to be assistant coach …it was just also like having to translate some of these things to a 40 something year old man. Why do we have to tell you that saying the N word is inappropriate? This is not in my job description.”

However, Moen is optimistic, though she recognizes big changes need to be made.

“We did some of the starting work of being like, ‘this is how your actions impact people’s feelings’ and I think he sort of started to put pieces together. But, like I said, it’s a continued process,” Moen said. “… He’ll set them up for success to the best of his ability. And I think I think it’s possible, I think he’s hopefully making progress.”

Thomas said the community’s main takeway should be to listen to these athletes to end the cyclical conversations that result in little change.

“People just need to listen to women and non binary athletes” Thomas said. “… They have been trying for years now to speak their truth and to tell their experience, and no one is listening. So at any point of this, if someone just sat down and listened to the team, we wouldn’t have this continued problem.”