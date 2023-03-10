Editors stir up booze-free take on classics

On March 17, or Saint Patrick’s Day, many flock to bars or stay home and get drunk. However, there are many reasons why people choose not to drink: they have already had one too many, (hopefully wanted) pregnancies, attempting to defeat the alcoholic streak in the family or just wanting to break Irish stereotypes. No matter the case, here are some just-as-tasty non-alcoholic options, because everyone deserves a delicious drink in hand.

Pot o’ Gold 1.5 ounces Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple Cider 1 ounce ginger beer 1 ounce pineapple juice 0.5 ounces Lemon Juice Maraschino cherry to garnish Optional edible glitter For this drink, we highly recommend edible glitter. Add the pineapple and lemon juice to a glass, vigorously stirring to incorporate. Top with the cider, ginger beer and a sprinkle of glitter. The finishing drink will be subtly sweet, with notes of ginger and citrus that make you feel richer than ever.

Basil Gimlet 3 fresh basil leaves 2-3 slices cucumber 1 tsp sugar (or Orgeat if you are fancy) ½ ounce lime juice 3 ounces Club soda Basil and cucumber slices to garnish Gimlets are traditionally made with the botanical liquor gin, and were very popular in the 1950s. For this refreshing virgin version, begin by muddling your basil, cucumber and sugar in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add in your lime juice and some ice and shake until cold. Strain into a chilled highball glass and top with soda and the garnish of your choice.

Frozen Matcha Grasshopper (makes two drinks) 1 packet white chocolate hot cocoa mix 1 tablespoon Matcha powder ½ cup almond milk (any preferred milk is fine, but this suits matcha) 1 teaspoon mint extract 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream Optional green food coloring Mint or chocolate shavings to garnish

The Grasshopper is the dessert of happy hour, so this is a good way to treat your sweet tooth and get a buzz – from caffeine, that is. Add your hot cocoa mix, matcha powder, milk of choice, mint extract and heavy whipping cream to a cocktail shaker. Add green food coloring for an extra vivid green. Top with ice. Shake vigorously until cold. Your shaker should slightly suction together as the whipping cream thickens. Strain into chilled martini glasses and serve with your chosen garnish.

Irish Coffee For the Spiced Syrup: 1 cup water 1 cup brown sugar 2 teaspoons allspice 1 teaspoon cardamom 1 teaspoon nutmeg Optional 2-3 pieces orange peel Optional 1 stick cinnamon

For the Drink:

3.5 ounces fresh-brewed black coffee

1 tablespoon water

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon orange extract

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

Nutmeg to garnish

Irish Coffees were invented by chef Joe Sheridan in 1943 at the Flying Boat Terminal in Foynes, Ireland to warm up a group of travelers stranded by a storm. While this version may not have the kick of a couple ounces of Irish whisky, it still does the trick!

Whiskey is a smoky and spicy liquor, so in order to replicate that flavor, you want as much spice as possible, starting with a spiced simple syrup. This recipe makes more than one drink. Heat your equal parts sugar and water, as well as your spices and aromatics, over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Allow to cool.

To assemble your coffee, beat your heavy whipping cream until airy pourable. Pour your fresh, hot coffee into a mug, then mix in water and vanilla and orange extracts as well as a tablespoon of your simple syrup. Stir to combine, then pour your heavy cream over the top. Finish with nutmeg.

Whiskey-less Sour 1 ounce lemon juice ½ ounce simple syrup (see the spiced simple syrup recipe) 1 egg white or 2 tablespoons aquafaba Dash vanilla extract Orange twist for garnish

Classic cocktails can be for everyone, and as the Whiskey Sour has been around since at least 1862, it is a good one to know. Add all the ingredients, spare the garnish, in a shaker. If alarmed, the egg white or aquafaba (pretentious way to say juice from a chickpea can) is just to achieve a silky mouth-feel and lucious foam. Shake dry, which means with no ice, for 10 seconds. Do a second shake with ice, strain and serve with an orange twist.

Belfast Fender-Bender 1 bottle of quality root beer 2 tbsp sweetened condensed milk 1 ounce lemon juice This mocktail is similar in form rather than flavor to its original, tasting like a crossover of a root beer float and a Vietnamese lemonade. Fill a glass partway with root beer. Mix the lemon juice and sweetened condensed milk in a shot glass. Drop the shot glass in and sip away.

All images by Emma Ford