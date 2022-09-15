Title IX changes prioritize student accessibility

New training program focuses on sexual harassment prevention, transparency, mental health support

“Get Inclusive” is a new sexual harassment and Title IX training program introduced to Lewis & Clark faculty staff via email on June 9.

The new training requires LC employees to complete two online modules, each one estimated to take between one and two hours. The training includes information on assault prevention and substance abuse, as well as mental health and well-being support.

Along with the implementation of this program, LC also took on two new staff members: Interim Title IX Coordinator Lori Makin-Byrd, and Dean of Equity and Inclusion Danielle Torres. Makin-Byrd began the interim position on Aug. 8 after former Title IX Dean Casey Bieberich left the college. The training modules were chosen before both Makin-Byrd and Torres arrived.

“The change was made by several different offices,” Torres said. “It was a collaborative decision that included the offices of health and wellbeing, HR, the legal counsel, Student Life and the Title IX office.”

Torres has taken on the role of dean of equity and inclusion, the umbrella that includes Title IX within it. She works to engage and educate the community in equity and antiracism and to foster an environment where open communication and collaboration is supported. As Interim Title IX coordinator, Makin-Byrd works with students who either wish to report a Title IX related-issue or who have questions and concerns.

“It’s a specialized role,” Makin-Byrd said. “It requires some specialized attention and training and so they wanted to bring in someone who’s done that, and I’ve been a Title IX coordinator for quite a period of time at this point.” Makin-Byrd has a background in clinical psychology and has worked as the Title IX coordinator at the College of Wooster, where she worked as the main point of contact for students and staff seeking support in terms of gender-based discrimination, harassment or interpersonal violence. Additionally, she has worked on risk assessment efforts on multiple college campuses and has worked closely with students and staff alike.

If students want to report an issue, a form is available on the Title IX webpage, but Makin-Byrd is also accessible by email at lc22-1376@lclark.edu and meets with students over Zoom regularly.

“My first inclination when people reach out with questions or concerns is to ask them if we can find a time to talk about it,” Makin-Byrd said. “My goal is not to force people to report to Title IX, my purpose is as a resource and being able to talk to people about options.”

In order to stay current and ensure a safe and welcoming campus environment, both Makin-Byrd and Torres have been in contact with students and are building off of the previous reporting system established by Bieberich.

“Casey built a really solid system of not just her, but an interlocking support system,” Makin-Byrd said. “I’ve been super impressed moving into the system and seeing that the integrated team is already there. They’re well trained, and they’re really excited and involved with their individual constituents.”

In order to stay current and ensure the most positive learning and living environment, Makin-Byrd and Torres are making it a priority to be accessible to students and provide access to reputable information.

“I think there was a consensus that it needed to be updated,” Torres said. “The previous curriculum maybe wasn’t as student-centered and that the one they selected was more student-centered. They felt that this was just better training with a better message and more helpful information than what was there before.”

In order to get in contact with either Torres or Makin-Byrd, their information can be found on the Title IX webpage. Torres also has an office in the McAfee building.