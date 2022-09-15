LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: A new leaf for an old log

WELCOME TO The Mossy Log.

Last academic year we had many discussions about our name and the legacy of the word “pioneer.” Our former Editor-in-Chief Ihsaan Mohamed led many of these conversations. After much community input from our survey, our editorial meetings and an Affinity Leader Luncheon we hosted, the decision was clear.

“Pioneer” had to go as it upholds the colonial legacy that led to the genocide of indigenous groups that continues today. Instead, The Mossy Log honors the nature and unique greenness of the PacificNorthwest. We questioned many options, but decided to choose a fan favorite choice. Afterall, if you have ever seen the moss petting zoo during Lewis & Clark Natural History Club’s Moss week, you know how much the campus loves moss.

With this name change, we do not intend to move past the harms our news organization has done, but instead continually commit to doing better moving forward. At a predominantly white institution, with a current white editor-in- chief, this is especially important. I know I will not be perfect and that my whiteness has aided me to get to the position I am. However, this year I commit to highlighting the voices of people of color on campus, especially Black and indigenous people, and continuing to racially diversify our staff and editorial board.

While the shift from The Pioneer Log to The Mossy Log is critical in signaling our intentions, simplifying stopping at a name change is shallow. We must continue to challenge the white supremacist norms of our institutions and put in the work to undo the barriers that prevent fair coverage and inclusion of people of color.

For anyone who has ideas on how we can do better, please let us know. Email anyone on our editorial board, come to our meetings every 5 p.m. in J.R. Howard 135 or submit an anonymous tip on our website.

If you would like to celebrate our name change as well as the release of this issue, please attend our Tiny Desk Concert featuring Mr. Beautiful, Kith & Kin, Adelaide Kaiser and others. The NPR- style concert will be hosted in the Co-Op from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 16, the day this issue comes out.