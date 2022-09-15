Artemis boasts successful Nationals run, builds on previous seasons with new players

Photo courtesy of Artemis Women’s Ultimate Frisbee

Lewis & Clark has a wide variety of extracurriculars ranging from clubs to intramural sports. One of these includes LC’s women’s ultimate frisbee team, Artemis. This past spring, Artemis had an extremely successful season as they made it all the way to the Ultimate Frisbee Nationals.

Artemis was technically the most successful athletic team at LC despite them not actually being a varsity team. While this is not the first time they made it to Nationals, this amazing feat was accomplished through a combination of team effort and hard work.

Artemis’ overall season was highly successful and was demonstrated through their impressive qualification and competition at the national level. According to the team captains of the women’s frisbee team, Helen Guyton ’23, Alix Abrahams ’25 and Lizzy Kolb ’23, coming off the pandemic season there were many challenges, such as an influx of new players.

At the start of this season, the team’s returning members did not know what to expect as the majority of the team was made up of new players, several of whom had not competed before. They were still able to qualify for Nationals, break seed and placed 15 in the nation.

“(We) emphasized the dual importance of learning the skills needed to compete on the field while also building a community of trust and support (was) instrumental to our success on a national level,” the captains said.The team motto of ‘love and trust’ that Artemis carries as well as the sense of community that the team has built is what was said to have inspired such success.

In terms of this next season, Artemis has high hopes to continue their success. They anticipate a lot of new players, which has proven to be no issue for the hardworking frisbee team.

“The spring is our competitive season so that is when we will be honing in on everything we’ve worked on in the fall,” said the Artemis captains, Abrahams ’25, Kolb ’23, Guyton ’23.

They have aspirations for this coming season and hope to find themselves back at Nationals this year.

Upon meeting with the Artemis team, it is evident that their hard work has not only refined their skills, but also improved the trust they have fostered as teammates. The time the team dedicates to practices as well as building a deep bond has clearly yielded immense results. The team captains also expressed that they would welcome any newcomers that are interested in competing for Artemis.

”To anyone interested in joining Artemis, we’d love for you to know two things: You don’t need to know how to play frisbee to join, and that we are super excited to grow our community again this year!” the captains said, Abrahams ’25, Kolb ’23, Guyton ’23.