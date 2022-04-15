Log’s Editor-in-Chief bids paper farewell

As I sit here writing this letter, it is five in the morning. My final layout as editor-in-chief is almost over. I am attempting to eat suhoor, edit pages and prepare for the Ramadan fast. But I know I would never change this for the world. There is something sweet about the late nights working on content that one cares so deeply about. As I reflect on my time at Lewis & Clark, I am realizing how difficult it will be to say goodbye to The Log. I have met so many wonderful people and learned so many valuable skills. But most importantly, I have been lucky enough to work on this beautiful labor of love. I wish I could thank so many people from the bottom of my heart for their guidance during my time at the newspaper. My lovely parents. Our advisor Molly Robinson. All of the hard-working editors who work tirelessly to inform, entertain, and challenge.] the Palatine Hill community. Thank you all for a stupendously great year. You all make it so hard to say goodbye. But I am confident that The Log, under your care, will only continue on its positive trajectory. I wish you all nothing but success and happiness. Go forth and make this the best, most diverse, most professional college newspaper in the Pacific Northwest. Thank you for being a team I could count on, and a team I have enjoyed working with.