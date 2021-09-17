Study abroad programs resume after extended pause

Studying abroad can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that some students regret not pursuing. Anyone can travel to a country and stay for days, weeks or even months. But to say that you lived, studied and had a host family there is something that not a lot of people can do. So, why not you?

Earlier this year I attended a French Club dinner and Zoom session about francophone countries, or countries which include French as an official language. I spoke to a Lewis & Clark student who had studied abroad and lived with a host family in Dakar, Senegal in the spring of 2020. They mentioned that even though the locals were not happy with tourists, seeing students immerse themselves in Senegalese culture brightened their mood.

There are a variety of different countries and programs to study abroad in. Many programs have language requirements, especially those that are situated in regions where English is not widely spoken. Some programs also cater to specific majors such as biology or Hispanic studies. There is also the option to apply for a regional area study program where you can appreciate living in another country while also working on your major.

Students can submit their applications through a form on the Overseas and Off-Campus programs page on the LC website for all programs except Munich, Germany. For the online portion, applicants will need to provide essay responses, two academic references and documentation regarding academic progress, passport details and contact information. Alongside that, students will need their advisor to complete an Advisor Approval form.

For students wanting to apply for Fall 2022 or full year programs, the deadline is Oct. 4, 2021. Spring 2023 applications are due by Feb. 7, 2022.

While an overseas application may seem like a lot of work, it provides the staff with important information to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip. If you have specific questions, the Overseas office is happy to help students Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Albany Quadrangle.

It is important to keep in mind that the global pandemic could affect study abroad programs in the future. COVID-19 travel restrictions have canceled fall programs in India, Japan and Russia thus far, and it may be difficult to predict how certain countries will respond to changing COVID-19 guidelines moving forward.

However, things are looking up for future study abroad programs.

“We anticipate some COVID-related disruptions through the 2021-22 academic year,” Director of the Overseas & Off-Campus programs Blythe Knott said via email. “For the 2022-2023 academic year, we’re hoping that all of our scheduled programs will be able to run as planned.”

Should a student’s program be canceled, the Overseas office will help them find another one to participate in.

“It’s best to go into the experience with an understanding that you can’t fully prepare for what your time abroad will be like, and that you will learn a ton about your host country, and also about yourself,” Assistant director of Overseas and Off-Campus Programs Kaitlin Sommerfeld said via email. “Flexibility and an open mind are key.”

Most people who participate in Overseas programs are happy that they were able to learn and grow from such an experience.

“After studying abroad in Spain, I was really excited about how my Spanish language skills had improved,” Sommerfeld said. “I also noticed an increase in self-confidence, and I felt more comfortable navigating the uncertainty that often comes with traveling.”

Illustration by Grace Wenzel