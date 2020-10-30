Readers respond to PioPoll: US Presidential Election

In its first-ever PioPoll, The Pioneer Log sent a voluntary online survey to the Lewis & Clark community via email and through social media to collect opinions on the 2020 U.S. presidential election. It remained open from Oct. 5 through Oct. 21, in which time it received 298 responses.

While the results of this survey cannot be guaranteed to represent the entire LC community, it provides a snapshot of a portion of it.

The survey began by asking the respondent’s relationship to LC. In total, 222 students, 53 faculty members, 12 staff members, 10 alums and one administrator responded to the survey. The rest of the survey included eight substantive questions.

Not every respondent answered every question of the PioPoll. The number of responses for each question are included in the description of the relevant graphic.

With only two respondents choosing not to answer whether they will be voting in the election, 95.9% of respondents said they will be voting, 3.7% said they are not eligible to vote in the election and one respondent said they are eligible to vote but will not be voting.

For the question asking with which political party respondents are registered, only Independent respondents and those affiliated with the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or Green Parties are included in the graphic on page 3.

For the question asking who respondents are voting for in the U.S. presidential election, three undecided voters were excluded from the graphic.

When asked whether Sen. Kamala Harris should be the next Democratic presidential candidate if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the 2020 election, 41.1% of respondents said she should not, but that they did not have another candidate in mind. 29.1% said Harris should be the next nominee. Alternative candidates that received multiple mentions from other respondents include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang.

For the question asking for respondents’ most important issue determining their vote, responses were condensed into the top eight most popular responses plus an “Other” response that includes all other answers respondents either chose or wrote in.